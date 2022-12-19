Potential date for Edge's return to WWE - Reports

Edge and Beth Phoenix were written off from WWE television in a deceitful manner by The Judgment Day at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. However, it looks like the Rated R Superstar will be back in WWE on 18 February 2023.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day added Finn Balor to the group and took out the Hall of Famer from the stable. Two months later, the Rated R Superstar returned to the company to get his revenge and disband the stable. However, the tables were turned on him when Dominik Mysterio joined the group.

In October, Edge faced Balor in an "I Quit" match. During the bout, the stable threatened the former World Heavyweight Champion and later attacked the duo to write them off the television. According to a recent report from Xero News, the Ultimate Opportunist will be back to get his revenge on the stable in his home country of Canada, where the Elimination Chamber premium live event is set to take place. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see a darker side of the Rated R Superstar returning to the company to end the tyranny of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

Edge joined the upcoming Percy Jackson series during his hiatus from WWE

Earlier this year, Edge turned his back on the fans and created The Judgment Day alongside Damien Priest. After feuding with AJ Styles and Finn Balor, the group accepted Balor and removed the Rated R Superstar from the stable.

In October, the stable wrote Edge and Beth Phoenix off WWE programming as the Rated R Superstar was set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus series Percy Jackson. Here's a picture shared by the star from the set:

It will be interesting to see the Rated R Superstar in a new role on the popular streaming service. A report states that the Ultimate Opportunist will return in WWE around February 2023 to continue his feud with The Judgment Day.

