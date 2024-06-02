Potential date for Uncle Howdy’s WWE faction debut revealed - Reports

The WWE Universe has been swirling for the last few months, with cryptic QR codes and secret messages allegedly being left by the eerie Uncle Howdy. Anticipation is at an all-time high, with clues being dropped about the mysterious figure's impending arrival and the potential debut of his faction.

Recently, clues from Easter Eggs have narrowed down a potential date for the faction's debut. These clues came from Uncle Howdy and his stablemates taking over the official WWE website.

The takeover saw a creepy vignette of a figure. Then a message followed. The message allegedly coming from Uncle Howdy himself detailed his acceptance of the truth and how he is helping others liberate themselves before sending out a warning saying, "A massacre is coming."

The final clue leading us to the potential date of the faction's arrival came from the URL of the website, which was slightly changed to "https://www.wwe.com/71enuj." If we read the URL backward, we get "june17." The 17th of June falls on a Monday, and there is an episode of Monday Night RAW taking place in Corpus Christi, Texas. We will have to wait and see if the faction finally makes its presence known physically on June 17.

Dutch Mantell has warned WWE regarding the Uncle Howdy storyline

Uncle Howdy's return is generating unprecedented excitement. The character was assumed to have ended following the untimely passing of the WWE icon, Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt brought the gimmick to life with the help of his real-life brother, Bo Dallas. It seems now that Bo will continue his brother's legacy and bring back the manic creative energy that surrounded The Eater of Worlds.

Even though fans are quite excited to see all of it unfold, not everyone is as enthralled by the mystery. On an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran gave his thoughts regarding the Uncle Howdy character, stating that he's not a fan and that this type of gimmick could backfire.

"I don't like it [Uncle Howdy gimmick]. What is it really...it's an homage to Bray, that's what it is. Just because WWE is doing good now, doesn't mean they'll make all the right decisions. This one may backfire in their face," said Dutch Mantell.

In the end, we'll have to wait and see if Bo Dallas is able to carry the Uncle Howdy character properly and get it over with the fans.

Do you think that the Uncle Howdy faction is a good idea? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

