Potential major spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW at MSG

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 10, 2025 20:46 GMT
The WWE Universe attends RAW on Netflix
The WWE Universe attends RAW on Netflix (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE is just a few hours from returning to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest RAW episodes on the Road to WrestleMania 41. With a loaded lineup for tonight's show, word has just come down on potential spoilers for the fans.

Cody Rhodes had fans tuned in last Friday as he returned to SmackDown to address John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The Undisputed WWE Champion had words for The Rock and Travis Scott as well and told the Cenation leader to bring it at WrestleMania 41 when they lock up for the title.

According to PWInsider Elite, The American Nightmare is expected for tonight's RAW from The World's Most Famous Arena. Rhodes has been spotted in The Big Apple but has still not been confirmed for a match or segment. Cody may not be the only top SmackDown Superstar appearing tonight.

As per the report, Bianca Belair was also spotted in New York City for tonight's RAW. WWE officials have not confirmed The EST either, but an appearance is likely. Belair worked the show two weeks ago as she and Naomi dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day, then last week she played a role in IYO SKY dethroning Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship.

As her drama looms with Naomi and Jade Cargill, Belair is preparing to challenge SKY at WrestleMania next month in Las Vegas.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
