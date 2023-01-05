It was revealed earlier today that WWE's Money in the Bank event in July will be held at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

The show follows the success of Clash at the Castle in September 2021 and further strengthens the relationship that WWE has been able to develop across the pond in the UK.

The show may still be around six months away, but rumors are already floating around about the potential Money in the Bank winners and then their cash-in.

According to reports by Xero News, this year's Money in the Bank winner will have a successful cash-in. This is a piece of welcoming news for WWE fans after recent disappointing runs with the likes of Otis and Austin Theory's bizarre cash-in on the United States Championship.

The draft how ever will be before MITB. Source states who ever wins will have a successful cash in this year.Will be for raw brand and not smackdown brand.The draft how ever will be before MITB.

Does the UK event change any plans for WWE's Money in the Bank winners?

The event taking place in the United Kingdom would have many fans wondering if the winner could be Drew McIntyre, Butch, or Becky Lynch in order to ensure a huge pop.

This may not be the case at all since Xero News has followed up the initial Tweet to point out that there may not be a British, Irish or Welsh star taking home the contract just because they're competing on home soil.

Drew McIntyre faced off against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last year and wasn't successful in his quest to become Champion, despite the backing of the British crowd.

Solo Sikoa made his debut to help Reigns retain the title before Tyson Fury made an appearance and sang for the crowd.

Money in the Bank could be just as stacked with twists and turns as Clash at the Castle and the company now has six months to plan.

Who do you think this year's WWE Money in the Bank winner will be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

