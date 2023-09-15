Potential plans for John Cena on WWE SmackDown  - Reports

John Cena's return to WWE came as a pleasant surprise to fans across the globe, as it's been a while since the Leader of Cenation returned for an extended run with the company. According to a new report, there are some plans in place for the former 16-time World Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE and entered into a feud with then-United States Champion Austin Theory. The Leader of Cenation finally agreed to a title match at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he lost to A-Town to put the rising star over on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Earlier this month, Cena made his grand return to the company and appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. According to a new report from BWE, the 16-time Champion is set to greet a few old friends on the blue brand. Check it out:

"John Cena will be saying “hello to a few old friends” tonight on #SmackDown"

The former World Champion is currently set to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect for the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see who Cena will interact with during the show.

John Cena is reportedly set to compete at WWE Fastlane 2023

In 2017, John Cena had his final run as a full-time competitor for WWE as he left for Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. However, the Leader of Cenation has been making sporadic appearances for the company since his departure and has helped WWE elevate stars in the process.

Earlier this month, Cena's return was interrupted by Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown. The Leader of Cenation put Uso in his place with an Attitude Adjustment. According to a new report from Xero News, AJ Styles will team up with the former world champion to face The Bloodline. Check it out:

"Seems we might be getting. Styles & Cena vs. Jimmy & Solo at Fast Lane"

The plans could change as we approach the premium live event, but Styles does have an ongoing storyline with The Bloodline, which means that this match would most likely happen at the event. Styles and Cena previously teamed up to take on Kevin Owens and Rusev in 2017 on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

