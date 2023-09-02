Potential plans revealed for The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa for WWE SmackDown - Report

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is all alone on WWE SmackDown after Sami Zayn and The Usos left the stable. According to a recent report, the company has some massive plans in mind for Solo and he could potentially go up against AJ Styles on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has become weak over the past few months after losing his undefeated streak and stacking more losses to superstars such as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, he still stands tall alongside the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It's been nearly a month since Solo Sikoa stepped inside the squared circle for a one-on-one contest. According to a report from BWE, The Enforcer of The Bloodline is set to come face to face against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles. However, it's not clear if it is a match or a segment. Check it out:

"Solo Sikoa/AJ Styles either a match or segment"

There are several possibilities as to what an encounter between the two can set up in the future. The biggest could be a potential match between The Phenomenal One and The Tribal Chief for the title.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles' current run? Sound off in the comment section below.

