Potential plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 after her controversial loss on WWE SmackDown- Reports

Last year, Ronda Rousey was absolutely dominant over the women's division on the blue brand as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Following the loss of the title on the last episode of the Friday night show of 2022, it appears that the plan is for Rousey to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey made her shocking return to the world of professional wrestling at last year's Royal Rumble. She ultimately emerged victorious from the women's iteration of the titular match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet quickly dominated the women's division of the blue brand before losing the title to a returning Charlotte Flair.

According to a new report from Xero News, it seems like the Baddest Woman on the Planet will be making her move to the tag team division. There is a high chance that Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 39 or some point after the event.

It will be interesting to see how the company utilizes Ronda Rousey after her devastating loss to Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown. These plans have not been finalized and could change before or during the build-up to WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey was rumored to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company and quickly dominated the blue brand and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she then proceeded to suffer four losses and lost the title on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley had an interesting year on the red brand where she joined The Judgment Day and remained a part of the stable as they kicked Edge out of the stable and feuded with The Rated-R Superstar.

Before The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost her title, Rousey was scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

There was no information on how that match would have happened as the two superstars were on a different brand. After Charlotte Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship, the potential match is now canceled.

