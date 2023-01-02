WWE has nearly sold out both nights for WrestleMania 39 – Report

The Road to WrestleMania 39 is only just about to begin, but a new report indicates that WWE fans are already "all in" on the Showcase of the Immortals.

January traditionally marks the beginning of the WrestleMania season, with the Royal Rumble serving as the annual kickstarter. This year's WrestleMania is being build as "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood!", the first time WWE has done so since WrestleMania 21.

The tagline certainly has fans excited about the prospect of a star-studded event, with rumors circulating that names like The Rock, John Cena, and Logan Paul could participate.

According to a report from WrestleTix, WWE has nearly sold out both nights one and two of the weekend extravaganza. With over 49,000 tickets sold for night 1 and a little over 50,000 sold for night 2. While SoFi Stadium can hold about 100,000 fans for football games, WWE's modifications to the venue leave a capacity of 51,146 fans.

"Updated look at where things stand as of Monday, January 2: WrestleMania Saturday: 49,584 tickets distributed (97%) with 1,562 still available and 3,164 for sale on the secondary market (StubHub, etc.). WrestleMania Sunday: 50,114 tickets distributed (98%) with 1,032 still available and 3,246 for resale." (h/t SEScoops.com)

Back in August, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed during the company's second financial quarter earnings call that 90,000 tickets had been sold for the event 24 hours after it went on sale. That meant that roughly 80% of the tickets for the event were sold only weeks after SummerSlam, the first major PLE of the Triple H regime.

The latest match rumors for WWE WrestleMania 39

The WrestleMania season is typically flooded with thousands of rumors and speculations for the event, and WrestleMania 39's lead-up has been no different.

For one, fans have been speculating for months on who Roman Reigns could be facing at the event, with initial reports suggesting that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could main event both nights of the show. However, recent reports are noting that Triple H may have Reigns drop one of his championships before WrestleMania 39, and have him defend only one on Night Two.

Another recent rumor centers around both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. According to Fight Fans, current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is expected to drop her title "soon" to Becky Lynch. The Man would then be set up in a match with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/rumor-wwe-… WWE RAW star set to win Bianca Belair's title soon, setting up two huge WrestleMania 39 matches WWE RAW star set to win Bianca Belair's title soon, setting up two huge WrestleMania 39 matchessportskeeda.com/wwe/rumor-wwe-…

In the same report, Bianca Belair is set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the event. Flair shockingly returned to TV on the last SmackDown of 2022, winning the title off of Ronda Rousey.

What do you think will be the main event of WrestleMania 39? Who will face Roman Reigns for his championship(s)? Let us know your thoughts and speculations in the comment section below!

