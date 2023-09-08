Potential real-life Becky Lynch issue could become on-screen storyline - Reports

A real-life issue regarding Becky Lynch could be made into a WWE storyline.

Lynch was scheduled to be a part of the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8th in Hyderabad, India, but will not be able to make it due to travel issues. The Man announced on social media that she was unable to board her flight to India due to a small tear in her passport and tagged Qatar Airways in her post.

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔 @qatarairways," she posted.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company could turn Lynch's passport issue into a storyline on WWE television. Becky Lynch missing Superstar Spectacle was not part of a storyline, but the company could make it into one in the weeks ahead.

Tiffany Stratton is confident heading into her match against Becky Lynch on WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Becky Lynch next Tuesday night on NXT.

Lynch has never held the NXT Women's Championship and will look to take the title from Stratton next week. Speaking on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Stratton disclosed that she was very confident heading into the match. She noted that her career only began two years ago and Lynch is now coming after her, so she must be doing something right.

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career but also my career began two years ago, and Becky is coming after me, like I said last night. So I have to say that I am very confident going into this," she said. [From 50:54 - 51:25]

Becky Lynch had been involved in a rivalry with Trish Stratus for months, but it finally came to an end at WWE Payback. Lynch defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match and now has the opportunity to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her illustrious career when she battles Tiffany Stratton on September 12th.

