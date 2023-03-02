After making his WWE return in 2012, Brock Lesnar was back on top of the business. Just two years later, he ended The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30. However, The Beast was not originally set to face The Deadman that year.

A money match that never got the WrestleMania treatment was Lesnar vs The Rock. Both superstas have crossed paths before in the early 2000s. In 2014 the company planned for both titans to clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All, before the contest was dismissed.

The reasoning behind their canceled match was recently clarified by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who responded to a WWE fan on social media.

"Not really. Rock was planned for Lesnar the next year but after his injuries the movie studios did not want him wrestling again." tweeted Meltzer.

With movie executives worried that Dwayne Johnson could have picked up another injury, The Great One instead opened mania that year alongside Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Former WWE Writer questions Brock Lesnar's recent booking

With WrestleMania 39 just four weeks away, The Beast's match for the Show of Shows was confirmed this week on RAW. However, the company's higher-ups have paired the former Universal Champion with the inexperienced Omos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned the angle between Brock Lesnar and Omos' manager MVP, that set up the impending 'Mania match.

"This is a total house show moment. We have Lesnar giving the F5 to MVP, Omos is nowhere in sight. We already said we still got four more weeks until WrestleMania. Omos and Lesnar is a freakin joke. Shouldn't they be getting heat on Omos, bro? He could have F5d MVP eight times, how does that matter, bro? He ain't wrestling MVP at WrestleMania bro," said Vince Russo. [19:07 - 19:43] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Given Brock Lesnar's huge star power in WWE and with WrestleMania being the biggest show, many are left confused as to why he is facing someone like Omos, who has done very little in the ring over the past year.

