Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE RAW this week to accept Omos' WrestleMania challenge. Veteran writer Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the developing feud.

The aforementioned segment saw MVP convince The Beast to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar agreed to the match, following which he celebrated with the host. Unfortunately, MVP couldn't keep his drink down and spat into Lesnar's face, which led to him eating a devastating F5.

Vince Russo criticized the angle on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said that Omos was needed on the show because he would face Brock Lesnar and not MVP. Russo also noted that the creative team needs to draw heat towards Omos, but that can't be done if he is not a part of the segment that is building his WrestleMania feud.

"This is a total house show moment. We have Lesnar giving the F5 to MVP, Omos is nowhere in sight. We already said we still got four more weeks until WrestleMania. Omos and Lesnar is a freakin joke. Shouldn't they be getting heat on Omos, bro? He could have F5d MVP eight times, how does that matter, bro? He ain't wrestling MVP at WrestleMania bro," said Vince Russo. [19:07 - 19:43]

You can watch the full video below:

Did WWE change plans for the Brock Lesnar segment on RAW?

While fans enjoyed Brock Lesnar's segment on WWE RAW, many were shocked to see The Beast accept a match against Omos at WrestleMania. The decision drew a lot of criticism from fans who believe that there are better opponents for Lesnar.

Omos has seemingly failed to get over with the crowd ever since he split paths with AJ Styles. He missed the latest segment on RAW, but backstage reports suggest that the plans changed. WWE had initially listed Omos for the aforementioned meeting between Brock Lesnar and MVP, but The Nigerian Giant didn't appear throughout the show.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes