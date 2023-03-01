WWE made a last-minute change on RAW before confirming Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE reportedly changed plans for the latest Brock Lesnar segment on RAW, where The Beast's WrestleMania match was confirmed.

Lesnar appeared as a guest on The VIP Lounge to answer the host MVP's challenge. The latter was asked to "sell the match against Omos at WrestleMania." He did an excellent job convincing The Beast to face the Nigerian Giant. However, things then took a wrong turn for MVP, who ate a devastating F5 at the hands of Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar looked in a good mood until the part where he started celebrating with MVP. The latter couldn't keep his drink in and accidentally spat in Lesnar's face. The Beast responded with an F5 to end the segment.

Surprisingly, Omos was nowhere to be seen during this exchange on RAW. The latest backstage reports suggest that things were initially planned to go differently.

As reported by Fightful Select, WWE had internally listed The Nigerian Giant for the MVP and Brock Lesnar segment. However, Omos didn't appear in the whole show. As of this writing, there is no additional update on why Omos was absent on RAW.

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match raises concerns over big return in WWE creative

Fans were surprised to see Brock Lesnar accept a match against Omos at WrestleMania, especially considering his feud with Bobby Lashley ended abruptly. Latest backstage reports suggest that The Beast's booking could be a glaring indication that Vince McMahon is influencing the creative.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez speculated that McMahon would have communicated the plans to Brock Lesnar, who in turn would have spoken to Triple H. The WWE Universe hoped to see The Beast extend his feud with Bobby Lashley after he hit The All Mighty with a low blow at Elimination Chamber 2023.

While Lesnar is now preparing to face Omos at WrestleMania, Lashley is seemingly involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt. The latter played a bizarre video on this week's RAW to intimidate Bobby Lashley, but the segment drew a lot of criticism from fans online.

