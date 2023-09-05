Potential reason why major championship match was omitted from WWE Payback - Reports

WWE Payback 2023 aired this past Saturday night, and a massive match was left off of the card.

There were many marquee matches at Payback, but one was mysteriously not a part of the premium live event. Gunther will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable tonight on WWE RAW, and many fans have wondered why the match didn't take place at Payback.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the match will be taking place on tonight's edition of WWE RAW for several reasons. Fightful is reporting that Gunther vs. Gable will be happening on RAW because the company wanted to keep Payback's runtime in order.

Gunther is also close to breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record, and the company can highlight the match more on RAW. The report added that WWE doesn't want PLE runtimes to go on too long, especially at larger stadium shows, and it has caused a number of matches that would have been booked at major events to wind up on RAW.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on Chad Gable possibly upsetting Gunther tonight on RAW

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the possibility of Chad Gable defeating Gunther to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Chad Gable battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the August 21 episode of the red brand. Gable picked up the victory via count-out, but the leader of Imperium remained the Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager discussed tonight's Intercontinental Championship match and said that he doesn't see The Ring General losing the title to Chad Gable.

"I don't know who should dethrone him. Who is the kid that he worked with on RAW? Chad Gable? If he got dethroned, the thinking is that whoever dethrones him will go on a long line of wins. It has been known you can lose a title one week, and the same guy can get it back on the next show. But just because Gunther loses doesn't mean he can't gain it back. But I don't think he needs to lose it to Chad Gable. I really don't." [2:21 - 2:54]

Gunther and Chad Gable have the potential to steal the show tonight in the championship bout. It will be interesting to see who walks out of tonight's episode of WWE RAW as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

