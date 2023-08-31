WWE legend weighs in on Gunther possibly losing his title to Chad Gable

A surprising thing happened on WWE RAW recently as Chad Gable became the first star on the main roster to defeat Gunther. The topic of who could dethrone the Intercontinental Champion was discussed on Dutch Mantell's podcast, and the legend questioned whether having Gable do the honors was the right move.

On the August 21st episode of RAW, Chad Gable pulled off the unthinkable by handing Gunther's first loss since getting called up from NXT. Though Gable did not win the championship as he won via count-out, it was still a pretty significant moment that surprised many viewers.

Dutch Mantell addressed the possibility of WWE backing Chad Gable as the Superstar to finally take the title off of Gunther and explained that the booking wouldn't hurt the Imperium leader.

Mantell said that even if Gunther drops the belt to Gable, he can always win it back on short notice, which has happened many times with other champions. Dutch personally didn't feel Gunther needed to lose the Intercontinental Championship to Chad Gable, as mentioned below:

"I don't know who should dethrone him. Who is the kid that he worked with on RAW? Chad Gable? If he got dethroned, the thinking is that whoever dethrones him will go on a long line of wins. It has been known you can lose a title one week, and the same guy can get it back on the next show. But just because Gunther loses doesn't mean he can't gain it back. But I don't think he needs to lose it to Chad Gable. I really don't." [2:21 - 2:54]

Dutch Mantell says Gunther should remain champion until WWE WrestleMania 40

The former WWE manager was pretty honest when asked about the future of Gunther's phenomenal title reign. The former NXT star is just days away from breaking Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, and you wouldn't want to bet against it from happening.

Dutch Mantell stated that WWE shouldn't hesitate in presenting Gunther even more strongly and should have him hold onto his championship until WrestleMania season.

The company can think about doing something new with Gunther after the mega show in 2023 and continue building him up as a top name.

"I don't think anybody right now," added Dutch. "I think let's take this to WrestleMania, and then let's do something with it. I don't think he needs to lose before then; he doesn't." [0:34 - 0:55]

Dutch Mantell also proposed a plan to have Gunther take on one of WWE's biggest names, and this highly-anticipated feud will surely put butts in seats!

Do you think Gable should win the IC Title or should Gunther hold the belt until Wrestlemania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.