Potential reason why Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker wasn't added to WWE SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:54 GMT
Roman Reigns could be in a huge feud (image via WWE)
Roman Reigns is expected to main event SummerSlam next weekend, but it will be as part of a tag team match, which is a huge surprise to the WWE Universe.

Bron Breakker was the man who speared Roman Reigns back in April and sent him on hiatus for several months before his return two weeks ago. Reigns has obviously targeted Breakker since his comeback, but the match was determined to be a tag team contest instead, with Bronson Reed and Jey Uso also being added.

It seems that one of the biggest reasons for this could be that Bron Breakker vs. Reigns is seen as a potential future WrestleMania main event. Viper Reports recently shared that internally, this is how the match is viewed, which could be why it wasn't added to SummerSlam next weekend.

It's unclear if the feud between the two men will continue over the next few months to allow them to collide at WrestleMania 42, but it seems that they are building this showdown to take place on a big stage.

It's already clear that Bron Breakker is someone WWE has a lot invested in. As the son of a Hall of Famer, he already has some huge shoes to fill and a shadow to step out of, but the decision not to take on his family name has helped significantly.

Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns could collide at a WWE WrestleMania event in the future

Roman Reigns already knows he's a WrestleMania main eventer, since he has been part of several over the years, but he has already made it clear that the clock is now ticking on his career.

If WWE wants this match to take place, then the company needs to book it in the near future, given this timeline. With Roman Reigns set to potentially take another hiatus to film his role of Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film, the promotion might have the heels go over at SummerSlam to write Reigns off for a while, which could allow them to book a Reigns vs. Breakker showdown at WrestleMania 42 when The OTC returns.

Phillipa Marie

