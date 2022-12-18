Potential reason why Triple H wrote off popular title from WWE programming - Reports

Upon becoming Chief Content Officer, Triple H brought several changes to the company and to its weekly programming. Recently, a report stated the possible reason why Hunter decided to retire the WWE 24/7 Championship.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H created a new regime to run the company and enhance the product for the audience. Many changes were made, including scrapping the 24/7 division from WWE RAW.

The title was not mentioned on television for weeks before finally getting written off. A report from Fightful suggests that Hunter almost never mentioned the title for television but allowed it for live shows. Here's what the report states:

"A WWE source said that the title was almost never mentioned in a creative sense, but allowed for some fun moments for live event shows. The future of the title seemed to be up in the air and it wasn't something that we heard Triple H ever talked about." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Hunter has plans to create a new championship and division under his new regime.

Nikki Cross was the last 24/7 Champion before retiring the championship under Triple H's new regime

Earlier this year, several superstars returned to the company after Triple H established a new regime as soon as Vince McMahon retired from the company.

Several pet projects of Vince McMahon have been shoved aside as Hunter wanted to focus more on the weekly product. One of which was the 24/7 Championship, which went missing for weeks.

After the title made its way back to the red brand, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to become the champion. During a backstage segment, she dumped the title and ended the division of the brand.

It will be interesting to see what major changes are made in the coming years under the new regime. Fans are hoping that Hunter will announce a mid-card title for the women's division in WWE.

Do you want to see Hunter introduce WWE Women's Intercontinental or United States Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

