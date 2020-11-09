Potential spoiler on Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy's storyline plans

One of the most intriguing storylines going on in WWE right now is the drama in Rey Mysterio's family as his daughter Aalyah Mysterio is in an on-screen relationship with Murphy. It was not long ago when Murphy helped Seth Rollins in their highly personal rivalry against Rey and Dominik Mysterio but recently he broke his alliance with The Messiah. Yet, the father-son duo is not happy with Aalyah Mysterio being in a relationship with Murphy as they don't trust him.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Murphy surprisingly helped Seth Rollins win his match against Otis to qualify for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2020. When confronted by Aalyah Mysterio backstage, Murphy asked her to trust him and stated that he was doing it for 'the greater good', implying that he has a plan behind his actions.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted the similarities between the Aalyah Mysterio-Murphy storyline to that of Konnan in WCW. At that time, Konnan was a top heel and was going to marry Stacy Colon, the daughter of Carlos Colon and the sister of Primo and Carlito. The family agreed to let the two marry only for Konnan to turn on her and reveal that he was manipulating her since the beginning.

Dave Meltzer noted that Rey Mysterio, who has a lot of input in the angle between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy, might take some ideas from the storyline of Konnan, who is his close friend. It is to be noted that Seth Rollins had earlier offered to marry the two on SmackDown. Could WWE be heading towards a wedding segment between the two?

Aalyah Mysterio in WWE recently

Aalyah Mysterio has become one of the most featured non-wrestlers on WWE programming in the last month or so. It was recently reported that Vince McMahon is very impressed with Aalyah Mysterio since her segments are bringing in great views for the company. It was even claimed that sources believed that McMahon might sign her to a full-time contract.

Yet, the Internet Wrestling Community has been criticizing this storyline for various reasons, involving the massive age gap between the two performers shown to be in a relationship on-screen. Some fans are also claiming that WWE is stretching this storyline too much. But if one considers the recent developments on SmackDown, it looks like WWE has plans to continue this angle for a while.