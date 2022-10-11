Potential spoiler on Bray Wyatt's plans for Monday Night RAW - Reports

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and it appears that the former Champion may be positioned on the RAW brand.

According to a recent tweet from Xero News, there are plans for Bray Wyatt tonight on RAW but those plans are expected to be a promo or vignette. It is noted that the promo has already been filmed, meaning it's unclear if the star himself will appear on RAW or if it will only be a pre-recorded segment.

Xero News @NewsXero As of Last Night



WWE have filmed a Bray Wyatt promo/vignette for tonight's Raw.



Will update if any changes on raw plans full post later today As of Last Night WWE have filmed a Bray Wyatt promo/vignette for tonight's Raw.Will update if any changes on raw plans full post later today

Wyatt's return was one of the biggest trends in the world this weekend and is the biggest talking point in the business at the moment. He seemingly debuted a new character which has led to slight confusion within the wrestling world.

Has Bray Wyatt unleashed The Firefly Fun House in WWE?

Wyatt's eerie return following a month-long trail of clues has given the WWE Universe more questions than answers.

The biggest among them is who the other members of The Firefly Fun House are. Abby The Witch, Huskus, Mercy, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all present in Philadelphia, and it's clear that these will now be portrayed by separate stars moving forward.

Wyatt's promo on RAW tonight could answer questions about the character that he has returned as and how he overcame the control of The Fiend.

He could also introduce the members of Wyatt 6, but it's unclear if any of their identities will be revealed in the near future or whether this will be another trail of clues that the WWE Universe will have to follow.

Which WWE Superstars do you think are under the masks of The Wyatt 6? Have your say in the comments section below...

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes