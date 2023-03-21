Potential spoiler for embarrassing angle involving former champion on WWE RAW

A former champion may be in store for an interesting evening on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The company's biggest event is just around the corner and WWE recently announced the tag teams who will be participating in the first-ever Men's Fatal Four-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase match.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy is scheduled to compete in the bout, but Chad Gable and Otis have not been on the same page as of late.

Gable spent all of last week trying to find Otis and even printed out missing posters to find his tag team partner. Eventually, Chad stumbled upon the big man doing a photoshoot for Maximum Male Models.

Maxxine Dupri has been trying to recruit Otis to the group for the last couple of weeks and apparently, that will continue on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Otis is set to get a manicure with Maximum Male Models tonight on the red brand. The report added that the 31-year-old star may also receive a spa treatment during this week's episode of RAW as well.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Chad Gable getting a singles run would be great. “King of the Ring” has a nice ring to it.



#WWERaw I am all for Otis joining Maximum Male Models.Chad Gable getting a singles run would be great. “King of the Ring” has a nice ring to it. I am all for Otis joining Maximum Male Models. 😂Chad Gable getting a singles run would be great. “King of the Ring” has a nice ring to it. #WWERaw https://t.co/1zEjNrqOem

Chad Gable cannot find Otis ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable is already in a bad mood ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand.

WWE personality Byron Saxton interviewed the 37-year-old before tonight's show about being announced for the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania. Gable was excited to be a part of the bout but admitted that he couldn't find his tag team partner again.

"I don't know where he [Otis] is. I've been looking for him all day but I've been busy getting us into this 'Mania match. I've got a little pull around here and am not just a genius, I am a businessman as well. So if you see Otis, you've got to let him know because we've got to get ready for this match. Now, he is probably studying the academy's curriculum somewhere like the number one guy that he is but I haven't seen him," said Chad Gable. [From 01:03 - 01:23]

Alpha Academy has less than two weeks to sort out its issues ahead of the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if Gable can talk Otis out of joining Maximum Male Models and convince him to stick around in the Alpha Academy for the long term.

Do you enjoy Otis and Chad Gable as a tag team on WWE RAW? Is it time to break up Alpha Academy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes