WWE reveals teams set to compete in Men’s WrestleMania showcase

WWE announced the participants of the Men's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez qualified for the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match this past Friday night on the blue brand. Lita and Becky Lynch are the current Women's Tag Team Champions but will team up with Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match at the biggest show of the year.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in St. Louis, Byron Saxton announced which teams will be competing in the Men's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania:

"We now know that in 12 days at WrestleMania there is going to be the first-ever WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match featuring the likes of Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, and my next guest The Alpha Academy," said Byron Saxton. [00:26 - 00:46]

Chad Gable is still looking for Otis ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Alpha Academy appears to be falling apart as a tag team ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Chad Gable printed up missing posters to try and find Otis last week during WWE RAW, but it was revealed that he was just doing a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models. Gable seemingly still wants to remain in the tag team with Otis, but all signs are pointing towards a breakup for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

During his interview with Byron Saxton today, Gable grew flustered with his questions and admitted that he once again had no idea where his tag team partner was:

"I don't know where he is. I've been looking for him all day but I've been busy getting us into this Mania match. I've got a little pull around here and am not just a genius, I am a businessman as well. So if you see Otis, you've got to let him know because we've got to get ready for this match. Now, he is probably studying the academy's curriculum somewhere like the number one guy that he is but I haven't seen him," said Chad Gable. [01:03 - 01:23]

Chad Gable may have to find a more reliable tag team partner ahead of the premium live event if he cannot get Otis back on track. It will be interesting to see if Alpha Academy winds up working together during the Fatal 4-Way Showcase match in Los Angeles.

