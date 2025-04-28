Potential spoiler on Giulia and Roxanne Perez ahead of major WWE RAW match - Reports

WWE RAW After WrestleMania 41 was a key episode, featuring major happenings, including the return of Roxanne Perez to the red brand and the debut of Giulia. The NXT heels brought chaos to Monday nights, and they are planning their next move. Sources have revealed updates on the duo ahead of tonight's episode.

Perez attacked Women's World Champion IYO SKY last week, crashing her 14-minute classic match against NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Giulia then rushed in to attack The Dark Angel until Rhea Ripley made the save, taking out The Prodigy and facing off with the former Stardom star. Vaquer retained over Perez the following night on NXT, and the episode ended with Giulia watching from the ramp, and Jordynne Grace from the crowd.

The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness are reportedly set to keep bringing the chaos to WWE RAW, despite various happenings and moving parts between the red brand and NXT. PWInsider reports that there are plans for Perez and Giulia to both officially join the Monday Night show women's division.

Sources have revealed current storyline plans call for Perez and Giulia to leave NXT and join the red brand's roster, but no actual date was given. The former NXT Women's Champion will be on tonight's WWE RAW to face Rhea Ripley.

Giulia is also in Kansas City, as revealed on Instagram, and it makes sense for both heels to be called up as they are good friends and regular travel partners. Perez and Giulia are both listed on the NXT roster as of this writing.

