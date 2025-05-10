[Potential Spoiler] John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 - Reports

A recent report has shed light on major plans for WWE Superstar John Cena after tonight's Backlash Premium Live Event. The report could be a major spoiler for Cena's clash with Randy Orton.

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the most decorated names to ever step inside the squared circle. The two have been at the top of their game for 25 years and are still going strong. The longtime rivals are all set to face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. Many expect The Apex Predator to win the match and become a 15-time World Champion.

According to the latest report by Fightful, people backstage within WWE believe John Cena's current title run could continue into the summer. If this turns out to be true, it could be a major spoiler for the 17-time World Champion's match with Randy Orton at tonight's Backlash event.

Leading up to their clash, John Cena and Randy Orton have crossed paths three times on different editions of RAW and SmackDown. During these meetings, Orton had the upper hand as he hit his opponent with a vicious RKO at the end of each of their segments.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between The Viper and The Cenation Leader at Backlash 2025.

