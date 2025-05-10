  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • [Potential Spoiler] John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 - Reports

[Potential Spoiler] John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 10, 2025 22:31 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

A recent report has shed light on major plans for WWE Superstar John Cena after tonight's Backlash Premium Live Event. The report could be a major spoiler for Cena's clash with Randy Orton.

Ad

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the most decorated names to ever step inside the squared circle. The two have been at the top of their game for 25 years and are still going strong. The longtime rivals are all set to face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. Many expect The Apex Predator to win the match and become a 15-time World Champion.

According to the latest report by Fightful, people backstage within WWE believe John Cena's current title run could continue into the summer. If this turns out to be true, it could be a major spoiler for the 17-time World Champion's match with Randy Orton at tonight's Backlash event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Leading up to their clash, John Cena and Randy Orton have crossed paths three times on different editions of RAW and SmackDown. During these meetings, Orton had the upper hand as he hit his opponent with a vicious RKO at the end of each of their segments.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between The Viper and The Cenation Leader at Backlash 2025.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications