Potential spoiler on the final member of WWE's Judgment Day stable

The sinister forces joining together at the hands of Edge in WWE are growing more formidable after adding Rhea Ripley to his Judgment Day stable. However, it seems that we're not done seeing new members being added to their group with a possible fourth member also joining the mix soon.

It was previously reported that WWE was planning to complete the stable by adding another member to Edge's newly formed stable. While many superstars seem worthy of joining the nefarious ranks, one former world champion has been pinned down as a potential member.

According to Brad Shepard in his Unleashed Patreon, the current plan is for Finn Balor to betray AJ Styles and join the stable as the fourth member.

"The current creative plan calls for Finn Balor to turn on AJ Styles and join Edge’s Judgement Day faction. I do not know when that is planned to happen. We will have to wait and see when Balor will end up turning on Styles and join Judgement Day. The idea of Balor and Styles teaming up hit many fans in the feels, but WWE doesn’t really cater to that kind of booking very often. It is likely to help out Balor in the long run." H/T (RSN)

The heel turn would also cement Balor's status of being worthy of joining the menacing group this way. It's only a matter of time before the group reveals the cards they have in place for the fourth member of The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor would be a great addition to WWE's Judgment Day stable

The Judgment Day was started by the Rated R Superstar after WrestleMania 38 when he allied with Damian Priest to defeat AJ Styles. Since then we have seen him recruit Rhea Ripley as she helped him win against The Phenomenal One again at WrestleMania Backlash.

We've seen the wicked group target Styles and Finn Balor mercilessly along with brutally laying down Liv Morgan as well recently. Balor and Styles reunited to fight off Edge and Priest, with many cheers from the crowd considering their past as former Bullet club leaders.

If the former WWE Universal Champion were to turn on Styles down the line, it would make for a shocking twist. It would also breathe new life into his running stint in the company and open up more opportunities as a heel character in the stable.

It could also possibly open up the gates for Balor to bring back the Demon King persona as well to fit the malevolent theme of the stable. We will have to wait and see who joins The Judgment Day next.

Do you think Finn Balor should join Edge's Judgment Day Stable? Let us know in the comments below.

