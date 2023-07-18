Potential spoiler: Main roster debut could take place tonight on WWE RAW

A popular NXT star could finally make his main roster debut tonight on WWE RAW at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia, as per latest reports.

Odyssey Jones was one of the NXT stars drafted to the main roster during this year's WWE Draft. Jones was RAW's supplemental pick on the Night Two of the draft.

It has been over two months since the draft, and the NXT star has yet to appear on the red brand. However, last week before SmackDown, Jones competed in a dark match against Cameron Grimes and could be on his way to making his debut on the upcoming episode of RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Jones is backstage for tonight's RAW in Atlanta. However, it's unclear whether he'll be making his official main roster debut tonight. With SummerSlam just right around the corner, bringing a new talent after a huge premium live event might be a good call by WWE.

Odyssey last competed on April 15 when he teamed up with Quincy Elliott to take on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in an NXT house show at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Jones is a product of the Performance Center. He was signed in June 2018, two years after ending his college football career with the Syracuse Orange. He had his first match against Dexter Lumis in an NXT house show in November 2019.

