Potential spoiler on major Money in the Bank title match additions - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is set to take place later this month on July 18, 2021. It will be WWE's first pay-per-view on their return to touring and will take place in front of live fans at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

WWE has already announced multiple massive matches for the show. According to Cageside Seats, WWE is expected to add two more title matches to WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

"The expectation is there will be a Raw Tag Team title match added to Money in the Bank, and a women’s tag title match may also be scheduled for the show."

One of these will be for the RAW Tag Team Championship currently held by AJ Styles and Omos, while the other for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship currently held by Natalya and Tamina. The names of the challengers have not yet been revealed.

Which WWE Superstars will compete in this year's Money in the Bank matches?

Two Money in the Bank matches will take place at the namesake pay-per-view later this month, one for men and the other for women. WWE has already had multiple qualification matches over the last few weeks on both RAW and SmackDown.

As of the writing of this article, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, and Kevin Owens have already qualified for the men's Money in the Bank match. Next week, Cesaro will take on Seth Rollins and King Nakamura will go one-on-one against Baron Corbin to determine the final two competitors.

As for the women's Money in the Bank match, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Zelina Vega have already qualified for it. That leaves two spots open and judging from recent events on SmackDown, one of them could go to Liv Morgan.

Edited by Rohit Mishra