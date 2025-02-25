Potential spoiler for major title change on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is under an hour from presenting its latest stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. RAW will feature the go-home build to Elimination Chamber, and now backstage sources have revealed what may be a surprise title change.

Bianca Belair is 177 days into her second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She and Jade Cargill dethroned The Unholy Union at Bash In Berlin, but Cargill was removed from TV with an injury angle. Naomi was officially named The Storm's replacement on December 20, and this is officially recognized as an uninterrupted reign by the Stamford-based promotion. The champions are set to put their titles on the line in tonight's loaded live RAW from Cincinnati.

The EST and The Glow are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against rivals Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and RSN reported that as of last Monday's RAW, the plan was for The Judgment Day to dethrone Belair and Naomi. Sources could not confirm if the title change is still the plan going into tonight's RAW, but with Cargill now rumored for the Elimination Chamber PLE, it seems likely.

The Miracle Kid and Big Mami Cool will make wrestling history once again if they leave RAW with the gold tonight. There is currently a seven-way tie for the team with the most tag title reigns in the women's division, and Liv and Raquel could become the first-ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

