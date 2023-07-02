Potential spoiler on which match will open WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will air live today at the O2 Arena in London, and an exciting match will reportedly be kicking off the show.

This year's Money in the Bank in London is a major one on the calendar, as two superstars will change their careers forever. There will be a Men's and a Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, with the winning superstars earning a guaranteed title shot down the line. The card for today's premium live event is stacked, and an interesting matchup will reportedly kick off the action.

According to Ringside News, the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will kick off the premium live event. LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, Butch, and Logan Paul will compete in the ladder match today at the O2 Arena.

In addition to the ladder matches, Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The Prince attacked The Visionary yesterday during a WWE Live Event in New Castle. His fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, will be in action against Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

The premium live event will apparently close off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battling The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War match.

