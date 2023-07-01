World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was attacked recently at a WWE Live Event in Newcastle, England.

The Visionary will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor tomorrow at the premium live event. Their rivalry goes back seven years, as Balor defeated Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

However, Finn's title reign didn't last long, as he had to relinquish the Universal Championship the following day due to injury. Since then, Rollins has been one of the most popular stars in the company, while Balor has struggled to get back to the top of the card.

During the recent live event in Newcastle, Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Damian Priest. After the bout, The Visionary cut a promo but was brutally attacked by Balor.

The former NXT Champion targeted Rollins' injured ribs in the attack and could be heading into the World Heavyweight Championship match tomorrow with a massive advantage.

WWE NXT stars want to align with Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day

Trick Williams and current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes would like the opportunity to team up with Seth Rollins in his rivalry against The Judgment Day.

Carmelo Hayes battled Finn Balor in his main roster debut this past Monday on WWE RAW. Despite losing the match, Carmelo reportedly received a great reaction backstage following the bout.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams said they would be open to teaming up with Seth Rollins on RAW. Williams noted that The Judgment Day can come to NXT if they want to, and Carmelo added that it is a guaranteed victory if they team up with Rollins.

"Hey man, that's a certified W," Hayes said. "Certified W. There's no question about it. You got the NXT Champ. You got the World Heavyweight Champ. You got Trick Willie all on the same team. That's a certified W right there."

Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion and has a tall task ahead of him tomorrow at WWE Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see if Rollins can retain the World Heavyweight Championship, or if Finn Balor will bring some more gold to The Judgment Day tomorrow at the premium live event.

