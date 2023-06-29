Current champion calls out The Judgment Day, is happy to align with Seth Rollins

Ahead of Money in the Bank this weekend, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor met on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW for one last encounter. However, this happened in the form of a sneak attack by The Prince.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes snatched a chair from Balor, who was looking to use it on Rollins, leading to the challenger taking flight through the crowd.

Speaking about a potential feud brewing with The Judgment Day on the latest episode of WWE The Bump, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams claimed it is a "certified W" to align with Seth Rollins and take on the RAW faction.

When asked whether they are prepared to go to battle against The Judgment Day, Trick Williams responded with:

"Oh, we ready. We been ready. Man, look. I'm about to make my name off this one. Judgment Day, come over here to NXT. If they want to, and we about to turn it all the way up." [From 41:02 onwards]

The NXT Champion commented on evening the odds for the World Heavyweight Champion against Finn Balor and clan:

"Hey man, that's a certified W," Hayes said. "Certified W. There's no question about it. You got the NXT Champ. You got the World Heavyweight Champ. You got Trick Willie all on the same team. That's a certified W right there."

Carmelo Hayes made his RAW debut this week in a losing effort against Finn Balor. It remains to be seen if the NXT Champion will be further involved in a crossover storyline.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins could vanquish his challenger with an emphatic win at Money in the Bank as well. However, the WWE Universe believes a new champion will be crowned this weekend.

Carmelo Hayes and Seth Rollins retained their WWE titles at NXT Gold Rush

Being a two-week special event, NXT Gold Rush featured two nights where both champions headlined one each.

Baron Corbin began gunning for Hayes' NXT Championship a few weeks ago, and The Lone Wolf finally got his opportunity at NXT Gold Rush this week. After a hard-fought battle that went on for half past 16 minutes, Hayes retained his title. The victory was an immediate return to form for the 28-year-old champion.

Last week, Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship against NXT's own Bron Breakker.

