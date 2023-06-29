"I assure you," "PLEASE tell me it's..." - WWE Universe believes a new champion will be crowned at Money in the Bank

WWE is heading to the UK for the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with three championship matches on the card.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight title against Finn Balor, Matt Riddle challenges Gunther for the IC championship, and the Women's Tag Team champs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler has got a target on their back in the form of Raquel Rodriguez and the returning Liv Morgan.

The latest word on the rumor mill is that WWE has a "big upset" planned for the show. The reports have revealed that it isn't the men's ladder match or Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio. This has led fans to believe that a new champion will be crowned at Money in the Bank.

Check out some tweets regarding the same below:

Fanogargano @TheZeebe @Cultaholic Imagine if Balor beats Seth and then Damien cashes on him same night @Cultaholic Imagine if Balor beats Seth and then Damien cashes on him same night👀

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



A solid Summer run with Finn on top losing it back to Seth at Summerslam would be @Cultaholic PLEASE tell me it’s Finn.A solid Summer run with Finn on top losing it back to Seth at Summerslam would be @Cultaholic PLEASE tell me it’s Finn.A solid Summer run with Finn on top losing it back to Seth at Summerslam would be 🔥

Mitch Waddon @MitchWaddon



Don't agree but could be explained should KO/SZ get involved, and then could be the catalyst to put Gunther in the World title picture at SummerSlam? @Cultaholic The only other 'big upset' I can potentially see on the card is Riddle beating Gunther for the IC title.Don't agree but could be explained should KO/SZ get involved, and then could be the catalyst to put Gunther in the World title picture at SummerSlam? @Cultaholic The only other 'big upset' I can potentially see on the card is Riddle beating Gunther for the IC title.Don't agree but could be explained should KO/SZ get involved, and then could be the catalyst to put Gunther in the World title picture at SummerSlam?

Brandon James @Brandon62446822 @Cultaholic My baby Liv Morgan and her BFF Raquel Rodriguez win the Women's Tag Team Titles from the part-timers Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. That's a huge upset! @Cultaholic My baby Liv Morgan and her BFF Raquel Rodriguez win the Women's Tag Team Titles from the part-timers Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. That's a huge upset! https://t.co/AIUslMKF5h

While Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler are all relatively fresh into their title reigns, Gunther has held the Intercontinental Title for over a year.

A case for each WWE titleholder to drop their belts at Money in the Bank

Gunther has not yet surpassed Honky Tonk Man's record, albeit the Austrian himself has recently claimed that he does not focus on breaking the record itself.

Considering the recent reports, it'd be interesting to see if WWE books The Ring General to drop the Intercontinental Championship with only three months left for him to break the Hall of Famer's long-standing record.

Matt Riddle winning the title opens the door for Gunther to move on to face the world champion at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor has not held a world championship since becoming the inaugural Universal Champion. The reign lasted for less than 24 hours. The Prince bringing Rollins' title reign to a screeching halt would be poetic justice to the former.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan's recent return, ahead of expectations, warrants her a title reign. After all, both she and Rodriguez never lost the belts, to begin with.

Will a new champion be crowned at Money in the Bank? What surprises do you think WWE has in store for the upcoming UK PLE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes