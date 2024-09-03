Potential spoiler on plans for Charlotte Flair upon her WWE return - Reports

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been on the sidelines for over eight months due to injury. A recent report possibly shed some light on return plans for The Queen in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Flair last competed against Asuka on the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown, back in December 2023. During the bout, Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus following an awkward spot. She underwent surgery shortly after and has shared constant updates on her recovery through her social media accounts amid the lengthy WWE absence.

As per a report from Viper Reports (PWN), the 38-year-old star is expected to join SmackDown upon her return to the Stamford-based promotion. It was stated that she will likely challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship, somewhere down the line.

Additionally, a match between Charlotte and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton was also deemed as a possibility at an upcoming premium live event.

A top WWE Superstar recently warned Charlotte Flair

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley put her former rival Charlotte Flair on notice.

Mami brought up her WrestleMania 39 victory over The Queen and added that she is "bigger and better than ever." Ripley wished a speedy recovery for Flair but vowed to put her down once again if they clashed against each other.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [From 02:09 – 02:23]

It will be interesting to see when the former Women's Champion makes her return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, and on which brand, Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

