Potential spoiler on plans for LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight will be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Knight has been one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the past few months. There were some skeptics about the possibility of a push, but it has started to materialize.

The 40-year-old won the Slim Jim Battle Royale at SummerSlam. He also earned victories against three former world champions over the past few weeks. He defeated Sheamus on SmackDown before SummerSlam, Finn Balor on the Bray Wyatt tribute show, and The Miz at Payback.

According to Better Wrestling Experience on X, formerly Twitter (h/t Ringside News), LA Knight will have a match tonight on SmackDown. His opponent was not revealed, but fans should expect Knight to get another victory.

PW Insider reported earlier this week that Knight is close to signing or has signed a new five-year contract with WWE. Knight is expected to get a push due to his popularity and merchandise sales. He will likely be among the top babyfaces on SmackDown.

Knight also got the ultimate endorsement of John Cena, who was the special guest referee in his match against The Miz.

