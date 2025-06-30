Potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley's WWE RAW segment

Rhea Ripley will be kicking off tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Eradicator defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling Street Fight over the weekend at Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the edition of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. The Genius of the Sky successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

The 28-year-old may be planning on calling out IYO SKY tonight on RAW to set up a future title match. There have been recent reports that the promotion may be considering having SKY defend the Women's World Championship against Mami at Evolution 2. Ripley added fuel to the fire by claiming she had a "championship mindset" in a recent post and may kick off tonight's episode of the red brand by calling out the Japanese star.

"Champion mindset. 🔥," she wrote.

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament this past Saturday night at Night of Champions by defeating Asuka and earned a title match at SummerSlam as a result of the victory. It will be interesting to see what Rhea Ripley has to say when she kicks off tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

