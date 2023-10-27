Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns' status for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

There has been a potential update in Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' status for Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Tribal Chief will be in action next weekend at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Reigns will be defending the title against LA Knight at the premium live event on November 4th. It will be the Reigns' first title defense since he defeated Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam in August.

WWE released the official poster for next year's Elimination Chamber event. The PLE will be taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The poster features Cody Rhodes front and center.

Women's World Champion Rhea RipleyWorld Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Bianca Belair are also featured. However, Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found on the poster for next year's Elimination Chamber event, and it has led to speculation that Roman Reigns will not be present for the show. You can check out the new poster for the premium live event in the post below.

Former WWE manager on the benefit of LA Knight facing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Knight has had a meteoric rise to the top of the card in recent months. He teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane and now is set for the biggest match of his wrestling career at Crown Jewel. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that LA Knight doesn't need to win at the premium live event to benefit from his match against Roman Reigns next weekend:

"Now, he has a main event in Saudi Arabia, and do I think they will put the belt on him? No. I do not. But I do believe that even after losing, he still wins. One way or another, because he is in there with a champion, he has a title shot at a PPV in Saudi Arabia. So that raises his name recognition and also raises his status inside the company and in the fans' eyes. I think this is a win-win situation for a guy to come from where he came from and where he is now." [15:17 - 15:56]

Roman Reigns has become a special attraction and has not appeared at either Payback or Fastlane in the past two months. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old winds up making an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia.

