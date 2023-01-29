[Potential Spoiler] Several female names arrive in Texas ahead of the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble 2023 is hours away and fans are excited about the premium live event, which will happen under the new regime for the first time. According to a recent report, several females from the developmental brand have arrived in Texas for the event.

Last year, the WWE Universe was extremely disappointed by the old regime's production of the premium live event. The poor booking on the card received a large amount of backlash from fans across the globe.

Recently, fans have been ecstatic about the event as it will be happening under Triple H's Creative. According to a report from PWInsider, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Starks, and Ivy Nile are in Texas.

It is highly likely that these women from the developmental brand will be participating in the rumble match. WWE hasn't revealed more than half the superstars for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Pat McAfee could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match

Last year, Pat McAfee went on a hiatus to commentate on ESPN's GameDay. It's been a while since fans saw McAfee in the ring and at the commentator's desk alongside Michael Cole.

After his hiatus, Wade Barrett was added to the blue brand as a color commentator and he filled McAfee's role. According to reports, Pat McAfee could be appearing as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Last year, Pat McAfee had two matches on the main roster. He defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 and Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

It will be interesting to see if McAfee is one of the surprise entrants of the night. Before having matches on the main roster, Pat McAfee had three major matches in the development brand under Triple H's regime.

Do you think Pat McAfee will appear at the Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes