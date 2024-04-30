Potential spoiler on several major WWE names backstage at RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will air live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A recent report has revealed several potential spoilers for the show.

The April 29 edition of the red brand's show will continue the 2024 WWE Draft, which started on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. The show featured several former WWE Superstars, including The Dudley Boyz, JBL, Teddy Long, Torrie Wilson, and Michelle McCool, who announced the draft picks.

According to recent reports from PWInsider Elite, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long is backstage on RAW as well, alongside Booker T and Madusa. These former stars might be the ones to announce the draft picks later tonight.

Additionally, the Authors of Pain alongside Paul Ellering are also present backstage, hinting at a potential move to the red brands' show, leaving behind Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

The most noticeable moves on night one were Nia Jax, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes getting drafted to SmackDown, whereas Bron Breakker and Kianna James have moved to the red brand's roster. Wrestling fans are expecting several major moves to take place as the Draft Pool will be larger tonight, featuring more superstars.

Major tag team match announced for WWE RAW

Apart from the Draft, a six-man tag team match featuring The Judgment Day is scheduled to take place on RAW tonight.

Jey Uso is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash. The former Bloodline member pinned Drew McIntyre on the RAW following WrestleMania in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the title. The following week, Jey defeated Priest's stablemate Finn Balor in a singles match.

Similar to Jey Uso, Andrade and Ricochet have also been involved in a rivalry against the heel faction. On the upcoming edition of the red brand's show, the three superstars will join forces and take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Elsewhere on the show, the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is also scheduled to make an appearance. Considering that the champions have been omitted from the Draft pool, it will be interesting to see what The Maverick has in mind ahead of his appearance on RAW