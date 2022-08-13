Potential Spoiler: Speculation on WWE's creative plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi's return

Dave Meltzer opened up on WWE's potential plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi amidst rumors of their impending WWE return. The duo have thus far not been announced for the ongoing women's tag team championship tournament, and there could be a big reason behind the move.

It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could be saving Sasha Banks and Naomi as surprise entrants for the tournament. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are the current favorites to capture the vacant championship. However, the tourney's final match will allegedly not feature on the Clash at the Castle card.

As announced recently, Bayley's stable will wrestle in a six-woman tag team match at the premium live event. Dave Meltzer stated that the booking might not be a coincidence.

Banks and Naomi are still widely expected to reappear on WWE TV and could be last-minute additions to the women's tag team title competition, as stated below:

"Sky & Kai are the favorites. If they make the finals, it presumably won't be on PPV since they already announced Sky & Kai for a trios match on 9/3. This being announced right as Naomi & Banks are expected back is probably not a coincidence, and I guess the idea is for them not to be in the tournament and have them surprise appear later," reported Dave Meltzer.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have already signed an agreement to return to WWE

It's been almost three months since Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW, and rumors about their comebacks have surfaced almost daily.

Since Triple H came to power in WWE, company officials have been actively reaching out to former and absent superstars who could add value to the product. Unsurprisingly enough, Banks and Naomi's names were at the top of Triple H's list of stars he wanted back, and the reconciliation process reportedly began weeks ago.

Dave Meltzer revealed a few days back that WWE had also reached an agreement with Sasha Banks and Naomi to get them back into the company.

The new creative team is just waiting for the right moment to reintroduce the popular Superstars, and we just can't wait to see them compete again in a WWE ring.

