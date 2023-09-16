Potential spoiler on storyline planned for WWE SmackDown - Reports

There could be an interesting storyline planned on WWE SmackDown involving two fellow stablemates.

Latino World Order is a popular faction on SmackDown comprised of United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio to win the finals U.S. Title Invitational to earn a title match.

Austin Theory attacked Santos Escobar during his entrance on the August 11th episode of WWE SmackDown to try and avoid defending the title against him. However, Mysterio replaced Escobar in the match and went on to capture the United States Championship. Theory tried to win the title back at WWE Payback but the Hall of Famer emerged victorious in their rematch.

According to wrestling insider account BWE (via Ringside News), Santos Escobar versus Rey Mysterio is "being discussed". BWE did not specify when the potential match between the two LWO stablemates would take place.

WWE SmackDown star Santos Escobar reveals advice he received from Triple H

Santos Escobar recently shared some advice he received from Triple H.

Escobar debuted on WWE's main roster as part of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. However, the group was rebranded to LWO once they bonded with Rey Mysterio on the blue brand.

In an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 39-year-old star revealed Triple H told him that he didn't want fans to think of Rey Mysterio or Eddie Guerrero when they saw him in the ring. The Game told Escobar that he wanted to make him into a star on his own.

"I remember something that Hunter told me along the lines of, I want people to see you when they see you in the ring. I want to make a superstar out of you. I don't want our audiences to look at you and think of Rey [Mysterio] or think of Eddie [Guerrero] or think of some other nostalgic moment. I want them to think about you. So, with the explanation LWO was declined back in 2019," said Escobar. [From 05:00 to 05:35]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Escobar has had some great moments on the main roster so far, including making it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup last year. However, he has not become a major star in the company and a rivalry against Rey Mysterio could be a way to increase his popularity moving forward.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Mysterio and Escobar on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

