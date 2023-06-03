Potential spoiler on surprising plans for Asuka on WWE SmackDown

What will the newly crowned RAW Women's Champion Asuka be doing tonight on SmackDown?

Last Saturday at Night of Champions, The Empress of Tomorrow ended the historic RAW Title reign of Bianca Belair and became the RAW Women's Champion for a third time.

According to BWE, who has been very accurate when it comes to rundowns of RAW and SmackDown, the RAW Women's Champion will have some interaction with Grayson Waller on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

With the reports that there will be another Grayson Waller Effect tonight on SmackDown, it appears that the RAW Women's Champion will be a guest on his show this evening.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend The Great Muta sends congratulations to Asuka on social media

While it hasn't been perfect, Asuka's run in WWE this year since returning at the Royal Rumble has been handled better under Triple H than it ever was by Vince McMahon.

The Cerebral Assassin was the mastermind behind The Empress of Tomorrow's dominant run in NXT before she was called up to the main roster in 2017.

The WWE Grand Slam Champion's most recent accomplishment hasn't gone unnoticed as New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Muta, took to social media this week to congratulate her, tweeting out:

"Asuka. congratulation! ! by Great Muta," The Great Muta wrote.

The Empress of Tomorrow was very touched by the tweet, responding back:

"Wow! Thank you so much *three hand-raised emojis*," she replied.

The Great Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year by The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

