Potential spoiler on the next chapter for The Miz and Dexter Lumis tonight on WWE RAW

The rivalry between Dexter Lumis and The Miz will reportedly continue tonight on WWE RAW.

For the better part of the last two months, Dexter Lumis has been a thorn in the side of The Miz on Monday Night RAW. Last week, Lumis got to The Miz after laying out his Miz Force security team and sneaking around in Edmonton Oilers hockey gear.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the next step for Lumis and The Miz tonight on RAW will somehow feature a birthday cake for the Hollywood A-Lister's upcoming birthday party.

While it is unknown if this has any relation to Miz and Lumis tonight, SRS also reports that one wrestler will be sent to the trainer's room tonight, and another will be using a walking boot.

WWE RAW has a stacked lineup tonight

With WWE RAW just a few hours away, the company has already announced four matches and two segments for tonight's episode of the show.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's show:

Bianca Belair and Bayley contract signing

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Matt Riddle go face to face

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

Sean Ross Sapp reports that the following wrestlers are scheduled to be in town for tonight's episode of RAW:

Alexa Bliss

Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley

Dexter Lumis

MVP

Omos

Street Profits

The Miz

