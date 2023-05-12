Potential spoiler for top SmackDown star following the WWE Draft - Reports

With the WWE Draft now in the rearview mirror, many fans are hoping that some previously underused stars may now be getting pushed further up the card.

One Superstar that may benefit hugely from the roster split is LA Knight, who has shown in previous months that his charisma naturally resonates with the fans despite being portrayed as a villainous character.

According to a recent report from Boozer 666, "LAK (LA Knight) finds a new tag partner on SD (SmackDown) " tonight. Given his unpredictable nature, it is hard to know whether or not the 40-year-old will trust or betray his new teammate.

Following on from his impressive past few months on SmackDown, there have been various reports indicating that LA Knight may be the favorite in WWE to win the Money In The Bank ladder match in July.

WWE personality wants LA Knight to face a current Champion

While Knight stayed put in SmackDown during the draft, many top stars from RAW moved over to the blue brand, including the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves got excited about a potential one-on-one match between Knight and Theory.

"Look at the Friday night side of things. Think of the faces that LA Knight is gonna get to mix it up with. LA Knight and Austin Theory. That's a cool matchup right there." [12:42 - 12:50] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While he is already a champion Austin Theory has the chance to get closer to another belt tonight on SmackDown, as he will compete against five other Superstars to earn the right to face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

