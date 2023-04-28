Potential spoiler on unexpected change being planned for Roman Reigns following the WWE Draft - Reports

The upcoming WWE Draft has wrestling fans buzzing with anticipation as they await the announcement of where Roman Reigns will get drafted. Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is at the top of the list for many fans, but the rules of the draft may force him to move to RAW. However, Reigns will allegedly be the first to be picked in the draft.

One of the key factors in the draft is positioning, with the first pick typically being the most coveted wrestler of the night. Given his current status as champion and incredible talent in the ring, Reigns is a natural choice for the top pick.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Bloodline will likely not be drafted as a group. However, Reigns will likely be the first one to be picked in the draft. But regardless of where he ends up, one thing is certain: Reigns will continue to be one of the most dominant and captivating wrestlers in the WWE.

''Based on positioning, Reigns has to be picked first on his night, and since in the past they’ve done five picks at a time, with one, three and five being Raw, then Reigns would have to go to Raw unless they do an angle (such as a trade for the first pick or post-draft trade) or a surprise pick."

Should Roman Reigns be drafted to RAW?

The Tribal Chief has become a staple on SmackDown and has somewhat become synonymous with the brand. It was reported that both FOX and USA are interested in having Reigns on their network. While it is believed that Reigns remaining on SmackDown is a given, that may not be the case.

If the draft follows the same pattern as in the past, with one, three, and five picks going to Raw, Roman Reigns may have to switch brands. Of course, there are ways around this, such as a post-draft trade or a surprise pick, but it seems likely that Reigns will end up on Raw.

Poll : Where should Roman Reigns be drafted? RAW Smackdown 0 votes