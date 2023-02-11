Potential spoiler on who will leave WWE Elimination Chamber with the United States Championship

Elimination Chamber takes place next weekend and Austin Theory will be forced to step inside the structure against five other WWE Superstars.

The United States Champion will be facing the toughest test of his career. However, according to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, he could be coming out on top.

As part of a recent episode of the show, Meltzer noted that WWE had filmed a show with Theory to air next month and he was seen holding the title in the show.

“Theory taped a television show that airs in March holding the U.S. title belt.That doesn’t mean 100 percent that he’s retaining it here, but it is something.” (via WrestleTalk)

Of course, WWE can edit whatever footage has been made, but it's unlikely that this is the case. It could be Theory who walks into WrestleMania with the Championship since he's someone that Vince McMahon thinks highly of.

There will be two structural matches at WWE's Elimination Chamber event

Austin Theory's United States Championship will be up for grabs as part of the men's Elimination Chamber match next weekend. The women, on the other hand, will be fighting for something completely different inside the elimination chamber.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Natalya will be in action inside the chamber. They will battle it out for a chance to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship.

For many of the women in the match, a win would mean a change of roster, since they currently reside on SmackDown. But there are several tag teams who have already moved from SmackDown to RAW in recent weeks.

It appears that the roster shakeups appear to continue throughout the WrestleMania season as the company looks to set up one of the biggest cards in history.

Who do you think will come out on top at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

