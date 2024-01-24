Potential spoiler on William Regal’s WWE return

William Regal may be returning to WWE TV very soon. New details from backstage are being reported on his future with the company.

Regal had been working as Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and on-screen NXT General Manager, when he was released on January 5, 2022. This ended his 22-year run with the company. He joined AEW in March the same year, and stayed until the end of the year when the 55-year-old requested that his contract would not be renewed so he could return to work with his son, NXT's Charlie Dempsey. The conditional release was granted, but it supposedly prevented the 2008 King of The Ring from appearing on WWE TV for one year.

The former Man's Man returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2023 as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Regal's return to storylines has been speculated on, but now Fightful Select reported that he may be be back on TV very soon for his first WWE appearance in more than two years.

WWE sources report that Regal's return to TV as an on-screen character has been discussed as of late. The plan is for the four-time WCW World Television Champion to be a part of the NXT brand once again.

While not confirmed as of this writing, it's rumored that Regal will make his return as soon as tonight's live NXT episode from the Performance Center in Orlando.

How do you think the company should use William Regal on TV? What is your prediction for his return? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.