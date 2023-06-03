The Bloodline crumbled right in front of the WWE Universe at Night of Champions courtesy of a superkick heard around the world from Jimmy Uso. Now it seems the full-blown destruction of the faction is imminent but Roman Reigns might not be keen on losing The Usos just yet.

After a long time of taunts and abuse pointed towards the twin brothers from Reigns, Jimmy Uso pulled the trigger as he told his brother Jey that he's got his back. It was announced that there will be a special segment for the Tribal Chief on SmackDown this week, but we're sure he hasn't forgotten the events that took place in Saudi Arabia as well.

WRKD Wrestling reported on social media that Reigns is set to stand tall and celebrate the run in front of the SmackDown crowd and will reportedly involve a WWE legend as well. The report stated that The Head of the Table won't let his cousins get away from him easily and will do what he can to get their protection.

Roman will additionally do what he can to get protection from the Usos. Ahead of tonight’s #Smackdown The major storyline throughout the show will be Roman Reigns’ 1000 Day Celebration featuring a potential legend & another surprise (as disclosed on @FightfulSelect ).Roman will additionally do what he can to get protection from the Usos. Ahead of tonight’s #Smackdown: The major storyline throughout the show will be Roman Reigns’ 1000 Day Celebration featuring a potential legend & another surprise (as disclosed on @FightfulSelect). Roman will additionally do what he can to get protection from the Usos. https://t.co/3wlu4DMtkW

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Roman Reigns on SmackDown

After hitting the 1000-day mark of his title reign on midnight of 27 May 2023, Roman Reigns has stamped his name firmly in the history books. The Tribal Chief has fought off legendary challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, etc. to keep a chokehold on the Universal Championship.

Now, after the extraordinary milestone, WWE has made massive plans for Roman Reigns this SmackDown, which could involve the unveiling of a new title design. As The Tribal Chief is set to focus on the celebration of his legendary reign, he could also not be in the best mood considering the betrayal of Jimmy Uso.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns may have something to take his mind off the unfortunate collapse of The Bloodline. The report stated that many memos were in place that were titled "New WWE Universal Championship" for this week's edition of the blue brand.

The report also mentioned that a podium will be placed for the new title to be introduced to the world. It was stated that the unveiling will feel similar to when The Rock unveiled a new design for the WWE Championship, back in 2013.

However, it should be noted that these plans could be subject to change at any time.

Do you think The Usos will join sides with Roman Reigns once again? Sound off in the comments section down below.

