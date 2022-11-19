Potential Spoiler on WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt on SmackDown tonight- reports

Bray Wyatt's second stint with WWE has been full of twists and turns so far. While the former Universal Champion is yet to compete in a match, he has been a prominent member of SmackDown since returning to the promotion at Extreme Rules last month.

The Eater of the World kickstarted his first feud since his return on the previous episode of SmackDown as he interrupted LA Knight during a backstage interview. Wyatt stated that he can see all the rage and anger brewing inside the 40-year-old before asking the latter how far he's willing to go.

However, the former NXT star was in no mood for Bray's shenanigans and dissed Bray and his puppets from the Firefly Funhouse. This led to the former Universal Champion headbutting LA Knight, which led many to wonder what's next for the two stars.

A recent report from Fightful Select has given a possible insight into WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt on this week's edition of the blue brand. According to the report, a couple of different styles of Wyatt's masks are present at SmackDown tapings. However, it should be noted that WWE often brings plenty of things that aren't used.

Bray Wyatt could be confronted by Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown this week

Besides LA Knight, the Eater of the Worlds also has to deal with mysterious Uncle Howdy, who has interrupted the former on multiple occasions and seemingly wants Wyatt to embrace his dark side.

With the aforementioned report from Fightful stating the presence of masks, one can expect the ominous character to make his return to the blue brand this week.

Are you excited for SmackDown tonight? What do you think will go down with Bray Wyatt this week? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

