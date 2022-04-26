Potential spoiler on WWE’s plans for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's rivalry with Charlotte Flair is quickly reaching a boiling point as the two head into an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion during night one of WrestleMania 38. Rousey was intent on getting another shot at Flair's championship and secured the "I Quit" match against the 13-time women's champion for WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he believes Rousey is going to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event and gave his reasoning as to why:

“The thing is, I think Ronda’s getting the title. Because it would be really bad for her to lose an I Quit match. So, I think she’s getting the title. But, Lacey [Evans] as a babyface, her natural opponent is Charlotte. You know, because Charlotte is the top heel woman on that SmackDown brand. But, things can happen. Maybe that’s for down the line.” (H/T: Ringside News)

What's next for Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair following WrestleMania Backlash?

Following WrestleMania Backlash, there's a good chance that WWE will choose to separate Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which will allow them to head down different paths on the blue brand.

WWE has already unified its world championships and seems likely to do the same with its tag team titles at WrestleMania Backlash. While there has been no hint that the company plans to unify the women's championships, stranger things have happened.

Regardless of who walks out of WrestleMania Backlash with the gold, one can't rule out the possibility that either Flair or Rousey will engage in a rivalry with Bianca Belair to unify the women's titles as well.

Do you think Rousey will become SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash? If so, who would you like to see her feud with next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

