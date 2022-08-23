Potential spoiler on WWE Superstar "invading" Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW will air later tonight from Toronto, Canada, and it sounds like Triple H has more exciting plans for the broadcast.

In recent weeks, former NXT superstar Dexter Lumis has been used on the show in some sort of storyline with AJ Styles. It appears that it will continue in some form tonight.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), as of Sunday evening, the plan was reportedly to have several extras on tonight's show as riot police. With the plan being that they were there to stop Dexter Lumis from "invading" WWE RAW.

We still aren't sure about the connection between Dexter Lumis and AJ Styles, but hopefully, we'll get another reveal regarding that later on tonight.

What to expect from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW has been on a roll as of late under Triple H's creative regime, and two big matches have been announced for tonight's show thus far.

Here is everything that is currently announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW:

Damian Priest vs. Edge

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

Trish Stratus will appear on the show.

Other names scheduled to be in town for tonight's show, according to Fightful, include:

Riddle

Bobby Lashley

Theory

The Miz

The Street Profits

MVP

Omos

Alpha Academy

With any luck, we'll also get some new match announcements for the upcoming WWE premium live event Clash at the Castle.

What do you make of the current Dexter Lumis storyline? Are you excited to see where it's going to go next on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

