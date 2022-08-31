Potential update on Bella Twins status with WWE

New information has been revealed about The Bella Twins and their relationship with WWE.

Nikki and Brie Bella had a substantial stint with WWE, initially signing with the company in 2007. By 2013, the duo had made their way to the top of the Women's roster. They were instrumental figures in WWE's Women's Revolution and the company's push into the world of reality TV.

In recent years, due to injuries and parenthood, Nikki and Brie have taken a step back from their in-ring duties. However, there's been an alleged update on their current relationship with WWE.

Nikki, following her recent marriage to Artem Chigvintsev, announced a new reality mini-series with E! Network centered around her wedding. According to PWInsider, this apparently excites those behind the scenes in WWE:

"We are told the company was very much excited about the new material being produced and released as the Bellas' reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas continues to get more and more credit for opening up the company to new female fans and ushering them in as full-time WWE fans," wrote Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

E! News @enews Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev are MARRIED! Details on their Paris nuptials:



( : Claire Planeta) Total bliss.Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev are MARRIED! Details on their Paris nuptials: eonli.ne/3cxtvbR : Claire Planeta) Total bliss. 💍 Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev are MARRIED! Details on their Paris nuptials: eonli.ne/3cxtvbR(📷: Claire Planeta) https://t.co/pVvco3kk1W

The report further states that WWE would like the relationship with The Bella Twins to continue, given that Nikki is still a popular figure among female fans.

What will the new Bella Twins reality series follow?

Nikki Bella announced the new series on her Instagram page shortly after her nuptials.

The show will follow The Fearless One (without her sister Brie) during the build-up to her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev. The show will be called "Nikki Bella Says I Do" and will hit screens in 2023. The series will comprise of four episodes and will air on E! Entertainment Network.

Nikki Bella last got into a WWE ring back in January 2022, when she entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Announced ahead of time, she eliminated names like Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox before her sister Brie threw her over the top rope.

What do you think of the new Bella Twins announcement? Would you like to see them return to WWE TV?

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell