Potential update on Bray Wyatt joining another promotion amid WWE return rumors 

Bray Wyatt was in the news in the lead-up to WWE Clash at the Castle in regards to a potential return to the company.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the former Universal Champion has received an offer to join a startup wrestling promotion. The name of the promotion is unknown at the moment.

Recent speculation suggested that Wyatt could've played a role in the Clash at the Castle main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The report from Fightul Select read:

Fightful Select has learned that there is standing offer from a "startup wrestling company" for Bray Wyatt to join. We haven't heard if he has any interest or has accepted, but were told that it's a "serious" offer, though that can mean different things to different people. It was heavily implied to Fightful that it would be Freddie Prinze Jr's eventual wrestling company, though not explicitly stated. Upon returning to WWE, it was revealed that Prinze had planned to have Kross heavily featured in his plans moving forward, but had to adjust as a result. We haven't learned if Wyatt was planned prior to that.

Major update on Bray Wyatt after Clash at the Castle

In the same update from Fightful Select, it was also noted that there is more of a chance of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE under Triple H.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Triple H also briefly spoke about Wyatt returning to the company.

The former Universal Champion was let go by WWE in 2021. Since then, he hasn't competed in the world of professional wrestling but has been teasing a return via cryptic tweets.

The same report read:

"Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport."

It now remains to be seen what's next for the former Universal Champion going forward.

Do you think Wyatt will return to WWE anytime soon? Sound off in the comment section!

Also watch 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and AJ Styles.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell